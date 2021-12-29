Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts
Advertisement

Home Depot enhances their military discount

The Home Depot expands their military discount to spouses and online purchases.
The Home Depot expands their military discount to spouses and online purchases.(CNN via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Staff
Published: Dec. 29, 2021 at 7:39 AM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The Home Depot has enhanced its military discount benefit.

The retailer announced the new policy Tuesday.

U.S. veterans, active service members and spouses who pre-register for the benefit on the Home Depot app will receive a 10% discount on their purchases in stores and online.

Previously, the 10% military discount was only available in physical Home Depot stores and spouses were not eligible.

In order to receive the benefit on digital purchases, recipients must register for it on the app.

The company said it employs more than 35,000 veterans and military spouses.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police: 1 person killed in Canton subdivision shooting
4 in custody after 3 shot, 1 killed in Canton shootings
Brandon Moore, 17
Canton teen arrested for manslaughter after deadly ‘accidental’ shooting
Thieves hit auto shop that’s been in Jackson nearly three decades on Christmas morning
Thieves hit auto shop that’s been in Jackson nearly three decades on Christmas morning
Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
Gov. Reeves will not sign marijuana legislation unless legal amount is greatly reduced
Hinds County Sheriff's Office
Man shot in face outside home in Utica

Latest News

First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: few strong storms Wednesday; remaining warm through end of 2021
WLBT at 6a - 12/29/21
WLBT at 6a - 12/29/21
Two snowmobilers were killed in a Montana avalanche.
Two snowmobilers killed in Montana avalanche
The Omicron variant is already the dominant variant in the U.S. and local health leaders say is...
WLBT’s thing to know 12/29/21: Vicksburg officer, Mayor’s executive order, and omicron risk