Hinds Co. Board of Supervisors votes to keep Calhoun as president for remainder of four-year term

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Hinds Co. Board of Supervisors voted 3-2 to modify the rules for electing board president and vice president.

The decision essentially means that Credell Calhoun will be president for the remainder of the current four-year term unless he chooses to resign.

Previously, board members served as president or vice-president for one year, with the vice-president assuming the presidency after the president’s one-year term expired.

Calhoun became president on January 1, after being elected vice-president at the start of the current four-year term. District 2 Supervisor David Archie, was elected vice president at the first meeting of 2021 and was expected to take over as president come January 1.

Archie filibustered the meeting in opposition to the upcoming vote but left the meeting at the request of Hinds County Sheriff Tyree Jones.

Watch the filibuster below.

Special Hinds County Board of Supervisors meeting. Posted by WLBT 3 On Your Side on Wednesday, December 29, 2021

District 1 Supervisor Robert Graham attempted to object to the vote after Archie left the chambers, but was told he was not recognized by Calhoun.

Voting in favor of the measure was Calhoun and Supervisors Vern Gavin and Bobcat McGowan.

Archie, meanwhile, says he is the elected vice-president and will assume the board presidency come January 1.

“This president has less than 72 hours to be the president of the Hinds County Board of Supervisors... So, we’re not going to pull a coup, to where he wants to be a dictator,” he said. “I suggest he moves to Cuba or North Korea, in those places where they have dictators.”

Archie said the board had to have four votes to change the rules for electing president and vice-president, while the vote was approved on a 3-1 vote. Archie had stepped out of Wednesday’s meeting prior to the vote being taken.

He also voiced opposition to Wednesday’s meeting, saying the board did not vote to hold it virtual.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.