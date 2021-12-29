Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts
Advertisement

First Alert Forecast: strong to severe storms possible during the afternoon & evening hours today

Few severe storms possible today
Few severe storms possible today(WLBT)
By Peyton Garrison
Published: Dec. 29, 2021 at 11:45 AM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The potential for a few strong to severe storms will exist this afternoon/evening across central and southwest MS. The entire area runs the risk of seeing a severe storm today, but areas farther to the north look to have a better chance, especially across the northern part of the state. Damaging wind gusts is the main concern today, but hail and a tornado cannot be ruled out as well. Chances for rain/storms should decrease throughout the overnight period and into early Thursday morning. Besides the shower and storm chances, it will be breezy and warm again this afternoon with highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

A few showers could be around at times on Thursday, but it will overall be a much quieter day. Temperatures will be well-above normal tomorrow in the upper 70s under a mix of sun and clouds.

Fairly quiet conditions look to also stick around into Friday and Friday night for those that have New Year’s Eve plans. We may see a few showers, but not much rain is expected at this time. It will also be a warm end to 2021 with temperatures near 80 during the afternoon before slowly falling to the upper 60s into the overnight hours. Better chances for rain and storms, some which could be strong, will return by Saturday with a cold front moving in. More specifics on this severe risk are to come closer to time. Once this front passes though into Saturday night, a blast of much colder air will begin filtering in. Temperatures might only make it to the lower 40s on Sunday before falling to the 20s by Monday morning.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police: 1 person killed in Canton subdivision shooting
4 in custody after 3 shot, 1 killed in Canton shootings
Brandon Moore, 17
Canton teen arrested for manslaughter after deadly ‘accidental’ shooting
Thieves hit auto shop that’s been in Jackson nearly three decades on Christmas morning
Thieves hit auto shop that’s been in Jackson nearly three decades on Christmas morning
Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
Gov. Reeves will not sign marijuana legislation unless legal amount is greatly reduced
Hinds County Sheriff's Office
Man shot in face outside home in Utica

Latest News

The tornado watch includes some counties in Central Mississippi.
Tornado Watch issued in North, Central Miss. until 7 p.m.
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: few strong storms Wednesday; remaining warm through end of 2021
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: few strong storms Wednesday; warm through Saturday's storm threat
WLBT at 6a - 12/27/21
Tuesday Night Weather Forecast