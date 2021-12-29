First Alert Forecast: strong to severe storms possible during the afternoon & evening hours today

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The potential for a few strong to severe storms will exist this afternoon/evening across central and southwest MS. The entire area runs the risk of seeing a severe storm today, but areas farther to the north look to have a better chance, especially across the northern part of the state. Damaging wind gusts is the main concern today, but hail and a tornado cannot be ruled out as well. Chances for rain/storms should decrease throughout the overnight period and into early Thursday morning. Besides the shower and storm chances, it will be breezy and warm again this afternoon with highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

A few showers could be around at times on Thursday, but it will overall be a much quieter day. Temperatures will be well-above normal tomorrow in the upper 70s under a mix of sun and clouds.

Fairly quiet conditions look to also stick around into Friday and Friday night for those that have New Year’s Eve plans. We may see a few showers, but not much rain is expected at this time. It will also be a warm end to 2021 with temperatures near 80 during the afternoon before slowly falling to the upper 60s into the overnight hours. Better chances for rain and storms, some which could be strong, will return by Saturday with a cold front moving in. More specifics on this severe risk are to come closer to time. Once this front passes though into Saturday night, a blast of much colder air will begin filtering in. Temperatures might only make it to the lower 40s on Sunday before falling to the 20s by Monday morning.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.