First Alert Forecast: few strong storms Wednesday; remaining warm through end of 2021

WEDNESDAY: A boundary will approach the region throughout the day – helping to kick off a risk for stronger storms by the afternoon and evening hours. Expect variably cloudy skies amid a warm, breezy flow continuing to filter in off the Gulf of Mexico. We’ll top out in the upper 70s and lower 80s. Scattered storms will develop at times, a few could contain strong winds and a risk for a spin-up tornado or two. Severe risk will be maximized during the afternoon & evening hours. Risk will tend to fade after midnight. Expect lows in the 60s.

A batch of scattered storms will lift across the area this AM - a low-end risk in play for them to become strong to severe. Sct'd storms develop this PM - mainly N of I-20 - featuring another strong storm risk. Stay weather aware today, esp. in N. MS. #mswx @wlbt @Fox40News pic.twitter.com/vZ5ChafQLc — Patrick Ellis WLBT (@PatrickEllisWx) December 29, 2021

THURSDAY: A few showers could mix in to start the day – other than that, expect a transition day as our front slips farther south. We’ll remain warm – in the middle to upper 70s amid variably cloudy skies. A few more showers can’t be ruled out as the front, now lodged to the south, begins to lift back northward Thursday night into early Friday. Expect lows in the lower to middle 60s.

EXTENDED RANGE: A warm front will lift northward early Friday – kicking off a risk for scattered showers early. This sets the stage for another strong storm risk will emerge late New Year’s Day into Sunday. Behind this system, a shock to the system, as winter looks to takes its place over the area for the first time since we turned seasons last week. Expect highs near 80 Saturday ahead of the storms to falling through the 40s through Sunday as the front sweeps through – all the way to the middle to upper 20s by early Monday.

