Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts
Advertisement

Driver suffers minor injuries after car pinned under tanker trunk

The Ridgeland Fire Department responded to I-55 North/County Line Road for a wreck involving a...
The Ridgeland Fire Department responded to I-55 North/County Line Road for a wreck involving a car and tanker truck.(Ridgeland Fire Department)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Dec. 29, 2021 at 10:27 AM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RIDGELAND, Miss. (WLBT) - The Ridgeland Fire Department responded to I-55 North/County Line Road for a wreck involving a car and tanker truck.

Arriving units found a car pinned under a tanker truck carrying 8,500 gallons of gasoline with the driver entrapped.

After extrication, the driver was removed and transported to the hospital.

The driver suffered only minor injuries.

On 12/28/21 Engine 1, Rescue 1, Ladder 4, and Rescue 4 responded to I-55 N/ County Line Rd for a wreck involving a car...

Posted by Ridgeland Fire Department on Wednesday, December 29, 2021

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police: 1 person killed in Canton subdivision shooting
4 in custody after 3 shot, 1 killed in Canton shootings
Brandon Moore, 17
Canton teen arrested for manslaughter after deadly ‘accidental’ shooting
Thieves hit auto shop that’s been in Jackson nearly three decades on Christmas morning
Thieves hit auto shop that’s been in Jackson nearly three decades on Christmas morning
Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
Gov. Reeves will not sign marijuana legislation unless legal amount is greatly reduced
Hinds County Sheriff's Office
Man shot in face outside home in Utica

Latest News

Today at 11 - WLBT
COVID-19 graphic
COVID-19 in Mississippi: 3,594 cases, 19 new deaths reported Weds.
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: few strong storms Wednesday; remaining warm through end of 2021
Canton teen shot, killed; was found in a ditch