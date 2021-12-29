Driver suffers minor injuries after car pinned under tanker trunk

RIDGELAND, Miss. (WLBT) - The Ridgeland Fire Department responded to I-55 North/County Line Road for a wreck involving a car and tanker truck.

Arriving units found a car pinned under a tanker truck carrying 8,500 gallons of gasoline with the driver entrapped.

After extrication, the driver was removed and transported to the hospital.

The driver suffered only minor injuries.

