COVID-19 in Mississippi:4,840 cases, 37 new deaths reported Tues.

COVID-19 graphic
COVID-19 graphic((Source: WIS))
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Jul. 19, 2021 at 9:13 AM CDT|Updated: Dec. 29, 2021 at 11:09 AM CST
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 4,840 new cases and 37 new deaths on Tuesday.

The number of presumed positive coronavirus cases in Mississippi is now at 566,102 since March 2020.

So far, 10,492 people have died from COVID-19 in Mississippi.

Click here to see the latest hospitalization numbers in the state.

Vaccines are available to all Mississippians 5 and older.

Click here for county-by-county totals.

The newest MSDH report shows 1,449,932 people are fully vaccinated and 3,497,878 doses have been administered in total.

On March 19, 2020, the first in-state death from the virus was reported of a man from Hancock County.

Mississippi Department of Health has a hotline open 7 days a week from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. for any coronavirus-related questions: 877-978-6453.

