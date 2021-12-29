COVID-19 in Mississippi: 4,885 cases, 11 new deaths reported Thurs.

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 4,885 new cases and 11 new deaths Thursday.

The number of presumed positive coronavirus cases in Mississippi is now at 543,737 since March 2020.

So far, 10,450 people have died from COVID-19 in Mississippi.

Vaccines are available to all Mississippians 5 and older.

The newest MSDH report shows 1,443,274 people are fully vaccinated and 3,445,024 doses have been administered in total.

On March 19, 2020, the first in-state death from the virus was reported of a man from Hancock County.

Mississippi Department of Health has a hotline open 7 days a week from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. for any coronavirus-related questions: 877-978-6453.

