COVID-19 in Mississippi: 3,594 cases, 19 new deaths reported Weds.

COVID-19 graphic
COVID-19 graphic((Source: WIS))
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Jul. 19, 2021 at 9:13 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 3,594 new cases and 19 new deaths Wednesday.

The number of presumed positive coronavirus cases in Mississippi is now at 538,852 since March 2020.

So far, 10,439 people have died from COVID-19 in Mississippi.

Click here to see the latest hospitalization numbers in the state.

Vaccines are available to all Mississippians 5 and older.

Click here for county-by-county totals.

The newest MSDH report shows 1,443,274 people are fully vaccinated and 3,445,024 doses have been administered in total.

On March 19, 2020, the first in-state death from the virus was reported of a man from Hancock County.

Mississippi Department of Health has a hotline open 7 days a week from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. for any coronavirus-related questions: 877-978-6453.

