Canton teen shot, killed; was found in a ditch
Published: Dec. 29, 2021 at 10:42 AM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
CANTON, Miss. (WLBT) - A teen was shot and killed in Canton on Tuesday night.
Police chief Otha Brown says 17-year-old Shamar Body died after a shooting on Mace Street.
The shooting happened just after 10:30 p.m.
Police arrived at the scene to find Body in a ditch. He had been shot once in the chest.
The teen was rushed to the hospital where he died.
There’s no word on any possible suspect.
