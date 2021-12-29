Connect. Shop. Support Local.
Canton teen shot, killed; was found in a ditch

(WAVE 3 News)
By Jacob Gallant
Published: Dec. 29, 2021 at 10:42 AM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
CANTON, Miss. (WLBT) - A teen was shot and killed in Canton on Tuesday night.

Police chief Otha Brown says 17-year-old Shamar Body died after a shooting on Mace Street.

The shooting happened just after 10:30 p.m.

Police arrived at the scene to find Body in a ditch. He had been shot once in the chest.

The teen was rushed to the hospital where he died.

There’s no word on any possible suspect.

