Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts
Advertisement

3 lions test positive for COVID-19 in New Orleans

Audubon Zoo male lion cubs, Haji and Asani, celebrate their first birthday. January 11,...
Audubon Zoo male lion cubs, Haji and Asani, celebrate their first birthday. January 11, 2021 Audubon Zoo(Audubon Zoo)
By Mykal Vincent
Published: Dec. 29, 2021 at 12:40 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Three African lions at the Audubon Zoo tested positive for COVID-19.

Carers say the lions, Arnold, Kali, and Asani were coughing and had nasal discharge.

Arnold
Arnold(Audubon Zoo)
Lioness Kali
Lioness Kali(Audubon Zoo)

Authorities say the lions appear to be doing well. They are currently being quarantined in their habitat.

The zoo is in the process of testing the three other lions.

Most likely, the lions were exposed to an asymptomatic keeper, officials say.

CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC

New COVID-19 cases in US soar to highest levels on record

Overlapping symptoms may cause confusion as Omicron surges

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police: 1 person killed in Canton subdivision shooting
4 in custody after 3 shot, 1 killed in Canton shootings
Brandon Moore, 17
Canton teen arrested for manslaughter after deadly ‘accidental’ shooting
Thieves hit auto shop that’s been in Jackson nearly three decades on Christmas morning
Thieves hit auto shop that’s been in Jackson nearly three decades on Christmas morning
Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
Gov. Reeves will not sign marijuana legislation unless legal amount is greatly reduced
Hinds County Sheriff's Office
Man shot in face outside home in Utica

Latest News

State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs.
‘We really are in the fifth wave now’ | State health leaders discuss rising COVID-19 cases
MSDH to address spike in COVID-19 cases
The tornado watch includes some counties in Central Mississippi.
Tornado Watch issued in North, Central Miss. until 7 p.m.
Jackson Zoo
Jackson Zoo will stay open after reconsideration of COVID measures