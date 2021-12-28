Connect. Shop. Support Local.
WLBT’s things to know 12/28/21: Catalytic converter thefts, COVID cases surge, Jasper man killed in crash

By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Dec. 28, 2021 at 8:43 AM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you missed a few of the most important headlines and need to play catch up, no worries. WLBT has gathered some of the top stories from our website to get you up to speed.

1. WATCH: Thieves hit three-decade-old auto shop on Christmas morning

Thieves hit auto shop that’s been in Jackson nearly three decades on Christmas morning
Thieves hit auto shop that’s been in Jackson nearly three decades on Christmas morning(WLBT)

Catalytic converters continue to be a hot ticket item for thieves. Most recently, an auto repair shop that’s been in Jackson for nearly three decades was hit on Christmas morning. The owner of Allen Enterprises, George Allen, said there are at least two other car shops in the area that also had catalytic converters stolen in the last month. Read the full story here.

2. COVID cases surge after Christmas weekend, with daily averages nearly doubling over previous week

COVID cases surge after Christmas weekend, with daily averages nearly doubling over previous week
COVID cases surge after Christmas weekend, with daily averages nearly doubling over previous week(WLBT)

If there had ever been any doubt of the fifth wave of coronavirus cases, Monday’s five-day total of more than seven thousand new cases sent daily averages soaring, nearly doubling from the previous week. In addition, a 3 On Your Side analysis of data from the Mississippi State Department of Health shows more than 81,000 tests for the virus had been administered over the last seven days, with nearly one in nine testings positive for coronavirus. Read the full story here.

3. Jasper Co. man killed in crash on Christmas, MHP says

(WLOX)

Mississippi Highway Patrol has released the latest numbers from its Christmas Holiday Travel Enforcement Period. From Thursday, December 23rd, at 6 a.m. to midnight on Sunday, December 26th, MHP issued 6,520 citations, made 146 arrests for impaired driving, and investigated 174 crashes. In one of those crashes, a Jasper County man died around 6 a.m. Christmas morning. State police say Darion Milsap, 24, of Vossburg died on Highway 503 after his vehicle lost control and hit a tree. Milsap died on the scene.

