Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts
Advertisement

WATCH: Teacher makes full-court basketball shot at recess

By CNN
Published: Dec. 28, 2021 at 11:17 AM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A Washington, D.C. teacher went viral after she sank a full-court basketball shot and made it look easy.

Kathleen Fitzpatrick, known as Ms. Fitz, promised her third-grade class at Holy Trinity School a hot chocolate party if she made the shot.

When it went in, the kids went crazy, and so did people around the world. Fitzpatrick said she’s heard from people in Germany, Spain and the United Kingdom.

She’s been playing basketball most of her life, including in college.

Fitzpatrick said she can’t wait to hear other bet ideas from her students when they return from break.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

42-year-old man killed in Hinds County wreck
Thieves hit auto shop that’s been in Jackson nearly three decades on Christmas morning
Thieves hit auto shop that’s been in Jackson nearly three decades on Christmas morning
A line wraps around an urgent care clinic in Jackson as people wait to be tested for COVID-19.
Some turned away from Jackson urgent care clinic as hundreds show up for COVID-19 tests
Miss Mississippi 1984 passed away Thursday.
Former Miss Mississippi passes away
COVID-19 graphic
COVID-19 in Mississippi: Over 7K cases reported over long Christmas weekend

Latest News

Jamie Calcasola spent 77 days in the hospital with COVID-19 while visiting his parents in North...
Father of 3 narrowly survives COVID-19, has extended hospital stay in a coma during vacation
A restaurant diner found a couple’s lost wedding ring and, with the help of social media, was...
Diner finds couple’s missing wedding band, returns it in time for Christmas
A restaurant diner found a couple’s lost wedding ring and, with the help of social media, was...
Diner finds couple’s missing wedding band, returns it in time for Christmas
The Flowood Police Department is seeking assistance in identifying two individuals.
Flowood Police seeking assistance in identifying Christmas flea market burglars
Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
Gov. Reeves will not sign marijuana legislation unless legal amount is greatly reduced