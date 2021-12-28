Silver Alert issued for 50-year-old Jackson man

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A Silver Alert has been issued for a 50-year-old man in Jackson, Mississippi.

Curtis Bass is described as a Black male who is six feet, one inch tall and weighs 140-150 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen Saturday, December 25, at about 3:00 p.m. in the 1000 block of Woodville Drive in Hinds County. He was wearing blue jeans, a blue and white plaid shirt, and a blue coat.

Bass was last seen walking west towards Suncrest Drive.

Family members say Curtis Bass suffers from a medical condition that may impair his judgment.

If anyone has information regarding the whereabouts of Curtis Bass, they are asked to contact the Jackson Police Department at 601-960-1234.

