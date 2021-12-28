Neighbors mourn infant boy as parents face murder charges

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The parents of a 5-month-old boy appeared in court on murder charges 24 hours after the infant died.

Bond was set at $200,000 each for Shakayla Sams and Donte Farrier, both 19 years old.

The boy, identified as Casey Sams, was transported to Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center on Dec. 22 after police found him unresponsive at the family’s residence in the Villages at Roll Hill.

He passed away Monday, upon which police charged Sams and Farrier with murder.

Arrest records say the parents “created a substantial risk” to Casey’s health and safety over the course of several months.

They remain at the Hamilton County Justice Center as of this writing. Their next court date is Jan. 6.

Shakayla Sams and Donte Farrier (Cincinnati Police Department)

CPD’s Homicide unit is in the early stages of its investigation. Detectives with the unit spent Monday canvassing apartments in the Villages at Roll Hill.

Det. Sandy Sieving says neighbors are being extremely helpful.

“It just hits a little different when it’s a baby, and we’ve had a lot of support from the community,” she said. “A lot of people have come forward. They’ve given us information, and it’s been very, very helpful. We don’t always get that.”

A neighbor named Nicole says she was a family friend. She says Casey was a “great baby” who didn’t cause problems.

“He was loving,” she said.

Nicole says she’s unaware of what specifically led to Casey’s death.

“He had these big, gushing, beautiful eyeballs,” she said. “His smile just made you smile and light up. Casey is going to be truly missed.”

Nicole continued: ”He deserved to live a life like everybody else. Now he’s gone.”

Casey Sams (Provided)

Casey Sams (Provided)

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.