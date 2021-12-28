Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts
Advertisement

Mississippi murder suspect arrested in traffic stop near Wolfchase

Vaddrick Hatchett arrested on murder charges
Vaddrick Hatchett arrested on murder charges(Action News 5/SCSO)
By Shyra Sherfield
Published: Dec. 28, 2021 at 8:23 AM CST|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man wanted for murder in Mississippi was arrested Monday after a traffic stop near Wolfchase.

An affidavit says 24-year-old Vaddrick Hatchett was riding as a passenger in a vehicle when officers noticed the driver was not wearing a seatbelt and one of the brake lights were out.

Officers stopped the vehicle in the area of Germantown Parkway and Giasco Place.

According to the report, officers discovered Hatchett had an active warrant for his arrest in connection to a Holly Spring murder on November 21, 2020. Officers also reported that the vehicle smelled of marijuana.

They then searched the vehicle where they allegedly found a large vacuum-sealed bag of marijuana, money, a digital scale and a stolen firearm.

In addition to the capital murder charge, Hatchett is now charged with possession of a firearm in the commission of a dangerous felony, unlawful possession of a weapon, possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia and theft of property.

Shelby County Jail records show is bond is set at $10,000.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

42-year-old man killed in Hinds County wreck
Thieves hit auto shop that’s been in Jackson nearly three decades on Christmas morning
Thieves hit auto shop that’s been in Jackson nearly three decades on Christmas morning
A line wraps around an urgent care clinic in Jackson as people wait to be tested for COVID-19.
Some turned away from Jackson urgent care clinic as hundreds show up for COVID-19 tests
Miss Mississippi 1984 passed away Thursday.
Former Miss Mississippi passes away
COVID-19 graphic
COVID-19 in Mississippi: 2,698 cases, 22 new deaths reported Tuesday

Latest News

The Flowood Police Department is seeking assistance in identifying two individuals.
Flowood Police seeking assistance in identifying Christmas flea market burglars
Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
Gov. Reeves will not sign marijuana legislation unless legal amount is greatly reduced
Brandon Moore, 17
Canton teen arrested for manslaughter after deadly ‘accidental’ shooting
Hinds County Sheriff's Office
Man shot in face outside home in Utica
Thieves hit auto shop that’s been in Jackson nearly three decades on Christmas morning
WLBT’s things to know 12/28/21: Catalytic converter thefts, COVID cases surge, Jasper man killed in crash