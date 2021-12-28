Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts
Advertisement

Man who attacked worker over mask must serve year in prison

Luke Oeltjenbruns, 61, faces charges for the alleged attacks on the police officer and the...
Luke Oeltjenbruns, 61, faces charges for the alleged attacks on the police officer and the store employee. He is also charged with fleeing police.(Source: WCCO via CNN)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 26, 2021 at 10:04 PM CST|Updated: 19 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUTCHINSON, Minn. (AP) — A Minnesota man who attacked a Menards employee after the worker told him to wear a mask and then assaulted a responding police officer with a hammer has been sentenced to a year in prison.

Luke Oeltjenbruns, 61, of Hutchinson, pleaded guilty to charges of first- and second-degree assault for the April incident. In addition to the prison time, he was ordered to serve ten years of probation, perform community service, attend therapy and write letters of apology to the victims.

Oeltjenbruns is accused of hitting the lumber store employee multiple times in the head with a piece of wood after the employee would not check him out unless he put on a mask. Later, following a slow-speed chase in the suspect’s pickup truck, Officer Steven Sickmann got up on the truck’s running board and reached through the window. Oeltjenbruns closed the window on his arm, trapping him, and hit Sickmann in the head with a hammer.

Robbie Lynn Oeltjenbruns said during sentencing that her husband suffers from depression, anxiety and PTSD from his time in the military.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

42-year-old man killed in Hinds County wreck
Thieves hit auto shop that’s been in Jackson nearly three decades on Christmas morning
Thieves hit auto shop that’s been in Jackson nearly three decades on Christmas morning
A line wraps around an urgent care clinic in Jackson as people wait to be tested for COVID-19.
Some turned away from Jackson urgent care clinic as hundreds show up for COVID-19 tests
Miss Mississippi 1984 passed away Thursday.
Former Miss Mississippi passes away
COVID-19 graphic
COVID-19 in Mississippi: 2,698 cases, 22 new deaths reported Tuesday

Latest News

The Flowood Police Department is seeking assistance in identifying two individuals.
Flowood Police seeking assistance in identifying Christmas flea market burglars
Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
Gov. Reeves will not sign marijuana legislation unless legal amount is greatly reduced
Brandon Moore, 17
Canton teen arrested for manslaughter after deadly ‘accidental’ shooting
Hinds County Sheriff's Office
Man shot in face outside home in Utica
Thieves hit auto shop that’s been in Jackson nearly three decades on Christmas morning
WLBT’s things to know 12/28/21: Catalytic converter thefts, COVID cases surge, Jasper man killed in crash