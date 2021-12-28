Connect. Shop. Support Local.
Advertisement

Man shot in face outside home in Utica

Hinds County Sheriff's Office
Hinds County Sheriff's Office(WLBT)
By Jacob Gallant
Published: Dec. 28, 2021 at 9:14 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
UTICA, Miss. (WLBT) - Hinds County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that happened Monday night in Utica.

Deputies were called to the scene in Lee Davis Circle just after 8 p.m.

They say 19-year-old Frederick McGriggs was shot in the face. He was taken to the hospital with non-critical injuries.

Deputies say an unknown man walked up to the home McGriggs was visiting and fired multiple shots.

Another person who was standing outside with McGriggs at the time was uninjured.

There’s no word on who the shooter is or what their motive may be.

If you know anything about this incident, call 601-974-2900.

