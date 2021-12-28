Flowood Police seeking assistance in identifying Christmas flea market burglars
Published: Dec. 28, 2021 at 11:50 AM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
FLOWOOD, Miss. (WLBT) - The Flowood Police Department is seeking assistance in identifying two individuals.
On December 25 around 3:00 a.m., the Flowood Flea Market was burglarized.
Anyone with information that leads to an arrest could be eligible for up to a $2,000 reward.
If you have any information to help in this case, please call Crime Stoppers at 601-355-TIPS (8477).
You may also submit a tip by visiting www.P3tips.com.
