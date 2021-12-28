Connect. Shop. Support Local.
Flowood Police seeking assistance in identifying Christmas flea market burglars

The Flowood Police Department is seeking assistance in identifying two individuals.
The Flowood Police Department is seeking assistance in identifying two individuals.
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Dec. 28, 2021 at 11:50 AM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
FLOWOOD, Miss. (WLBT) - The Flowood Police Department is seeking assistance in identifying two individuals.

On December 25 around 3:00 a.m., the Flowood Flea Market was burglarized.

Anyone with information that leads to an arrest could be eligible for up to a $2,000 reward.

If you have any information to help in this case, please call Crime Stoppers at 601-355-TIPS (8477).

You may also submit a tip by visiting www.P3tips.com.

Posted by Central MS CrimeStoppers on Saturday, December 25, 2021

