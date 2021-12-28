First Alert Forecast: warm, muggy Tuesday - isolated severe risk late; unsettled pattern ahead

TUESDAY: Morning clouds will give way to sun breaks developing amid a deep southerly flow – pushing in warm, Gulf moisture into the region. Winds could get aggressive at times, gusting 30-35 mph at times. Widely spaced showers could also mingle in from time to time. A strong storm or two could find its way into the mix around and a few hours after sunset – generally, near and east of I-55. Chances for rain will increase a bit into the overnight periods with lows in the 60s to near 70.

Scattered light showers possible this morning - still warm & muggy today with highs in the upper 70s & lower 80s. Scattered storms develop later today - one or two could be strong this evening - mainly near and east of I-55. Main timing: 4pm-12am Tuesday. #mswx @wlbt @Fox40News pic.twitter.com/hF4aYTGLaf — Patrick Ellis WLBT (@PatrickEllisWx) December 28, 2021

WEDNESDAY: A boundary will approach the region throughout the day – helping to kick off a risk for stronger storms by the afternoon and evening hours. Expect variably cloudy skies amid a warm, breezy flow continuing to filter in off the Gulf of Mexico. We’ll top out in the upper 70s and lower 80s. Scattered storms will develop during the afternoon and evening hours, a few could contain strong winds and a risk for a spin-up tornado or two. Risk will tend to fade after midnight. Expect lows in the 60s.

EXTENDED RANGE: Behind this system, we’ll remain well above average with highs staying in the 70s to near 80, lows in the 60s. Our rain chances will be a bit more hit and miss Thursday and Friday. Another strong storm risk will emerge late New Year’s Day into Sunday. Behind this system, a shock to the system, as winter looks to takes its place over the area for the first time since we turned seasons last week. Expect highs near 80 Saturday ahead of the storms to falling through the 50s into the 40s through Sunday as the front sweeps through – all the way to the middle to upper 20s by early Monday.

Patrick Ellis

WLBT/FOX 40 First Alert Meteorologist

Facebook, Twitter, Instagram: @PatrickEllisWx

