First Alert Forecast: warm & muggy today with potential for isolated severe storm

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - This afternoon will be warm and breezy with temperatures expected to reach the upper 70s and lower 80s. Scattered showers will be possible today along with the chance for thunderstorms. There is a Marginal (1/5) Risk for an isolated gusty/severe storm this afternoon and this evening, mainly for areas near and south of I-20. A brief spin-up tornado cannot be ruled out, but chances are low for severe weather altogether. A few showers will also be possible overnight with lows falling to the mid 60s.

Another opportunity for strong to severe storms will unfold on Wednesday with a cold front expected to swing through. We have a Slight (2/5) Risk for severe storms tomorrow for gusty winds, hail, and possibly a tornado. Chances for a strong storm tomorrow could occur after lunchtime until the late evening hours. Highs tomorrow will also top out in the upper 70s and lower 80s.

With the cold front lingering around, few showers will also be possible through the end of the work week on both Thursday and Friday. We’re expecting another cold front to move into the region on New Year’s Day this Saturday. There is also the potential for strong storms with this system. More details on this are to come closer to time. Ahead of the front will be warm with temperatures near 80 degrees. Once the front passes through on Sunday, a blast of much colder air will move in and will stick around into next week. Temperatures look to fall below freezing to the upper 20s into Monday morning.

