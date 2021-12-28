Canton man killed after vehicle shot into at least 10 times; 2 suspects sought

CANTON, Miss. (WLBT) - A man is dead after a Canton shooting Tuesday afternoon.

Police have identified the victim as Jamal Porter. The incident occurred in the Kingston Place subdivision.

The blue Dodge Charger that Porter was driving was shot into at least 10 times.

Canton Police Chief Otha Brown says they are now looking for two suspects.

Brown says he believe they have located the suspect’s vehicle, a blue Chevrolet Trailblazer.

