Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts
Advertisement

Canton man killed after vehicle shot into at least 10 times; 2 suspects sought

Police: 1 person killed in Canton subdivision shooting
Police: 1 person killed in Canton subdivision shooting(WLBT)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Dec. 28, 2021 at 3:53 PM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CANTON, Miss. (WLBT) - A man is dead after a Canton shooting Tuesday afternoon.

Police have identified the victim as Jamal Porter. The incident occurred in the Kingston Place subdivision.

The blue Dodge Charger that Porter was driving was shot into at least 10 times.

Canton Police Chief Otha Brown says they are now looking for two suspects.

Brown says he believe they have located the suspect’s vehicle, a blue Chevrolet Trailblazer.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

42-year-old man killed in Hinds County wreck
Thieves hit auto shop that’s been in Jackson nearly three decades on Christmas morning
Thieves hit auto shop that’s been in Jackson nearly three decades on Christmas morning
COVID-19 graphic
COVID-19 in Mississippi: 2,698 cases, 22 new deaths reported Tuesday
Brandon Moore, 17
Canton teen arrested for manslaughter after deadly ‘accidental’ shooting
A line wraps around an urgent care clinic in Jackson as people wait to be tested for COVID-19.
Some turned away from Jackson urgent care clinic as hundreds show up for COVID-19 tests

Latest News

Non-profit bringing ‘Mothers of Murdered Sons’ billboards to Jackson
Non-profit bringing ‘Mothers of Murdered Sons’ billboards to Jackson
WLBT at 4p
If you have any information that could help, call Biloxi Police at (228) 435-6112.
Biloxi Police investigate toddler’s death; No charges filed at this time
The Flowood Police Department is seeking assistance in identifying two individuals.
Flowood Police seeking assistance in identifying Christmas flea market burglars