Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts
Advertisement

Akron baby accidentally shot, but not taken to hospital until 2 days later

Nathain Rematt
Nathain Rematt(Akron Police)
By Rachel Vadaj
Published: Dec. 27, 2021 at 9:33 PM CST|Updated: 17 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - A baby suffered a gunshot wound after their mother’s boyfriend accidentally discharged his handgun, Akron Police confirmed, but wasn’t taken to the hospital until two days later.

Capt. David Laughlin said patrol officers were sent to Akron Children’s Hospital on Dec. 24 for a 1-year-old child brought in by the mother after suffering the gunshot wound.

That wound was not life-threatening, according to Laughlin.

The investigation revealed that the incident happened two days prior around 10:30 p.m. on Dec. 22 in the 300 block of Madison Avenue, Laughlin said.

The boyfriend of the child’s mother accidentally discharged his handgun and shot himself in the hand before the bullet struck the child in the side, according to Laughlin.

Laughlin stated it is unclear at this time why the mother did not immediately seek medical treatment for the child.

Children’s Services were given emergency custody of the child and their sibling, according to Laughlin.

Laughlin confirmed 29-year-old Nathain Rematt of Cleveland was arrested and charged with the following:

  • felonious assault
  • negligent assault
  • receiving stolen property (firearm)
  • discharging firearms

Rematt was booked into Summit County Jail.

Nathain Rematt
Nathain Rematt(Akron Police)

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

42-year-old man killed in Hinds County wreck
Thieves hit auto shop that’s been in Jackson nearly three decades on Christmas morning
Thieves hit auto shop that’s been in Jackson nearly three decades on Christmas morning
A line wraps around an urgent care clinic in Jackson as people wait to be tested for COVID-19.
Some turned away from Jackson urgent care clinic as hundreds show up for COVID-19 tests
Miss Mississippi 1984 passed away Thursday.
Former Miss Mississippi passes away
COVID-19 graphic
COVID-19 in Mississippi: 2,698 cases, 22 new deaths reported Tuesday

Latest News

The Flowood Police Department is seeking assistance in identifying two individuals.
Flowood Police seeking assistance in identifying Christmas flea market burglars
Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
Gov. Reeves will not sign marijuana legislation unless legal amount is greatly reduced
Brandon Moore, 17
Canton teen arrested for manslaughter after deadly ‘accidental’ shooting
Hinds County Sheriff's Office
Man shot in face outside home in Utica
Thieves hit auto shop that’s been in Jackson nearly three decades on Christmas morning
WLBT’s things to know 12/28/21: Catalytic converter thefts, COVID cases surge, Jasper man killed in crash