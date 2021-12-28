4 in custody after 3 shot, 1 killed in Canton shootings

CANTON, Miss. (WLBT) - A man is dead and two others injured after a pair of shootings in Canton on Tuesday afternoon.

Police have identified the deceased victim as Jamal Porter. That shooting happened in the Kingston Place subdivision.

The blue Dodge Charger that Porter was driving was shot into at least 10 times. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Sheriff Randy Tucker tells Darkhorse Press that four people were taken into custody after another related shooting happened about an hour later.

While deputies were following the suspects they believed to be responsible for shooting Porter, another shooting happened.

Tucker says the people in the vehicle pulled up beside a home on Canal Street and fired 50-150 shots.

Two victims were rushed to the hospital after this shooting.

The suspects then drove off before crashing on Peace Street, where the four of them were taken into custody. The guns were also taken into evidence.

The suspects have not yet been identified.

Tucker believes the shootings are related to a dispute that dates back to a shooting near Renaissance in Ridgeland earlier this year.

