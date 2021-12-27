WLBT’s things to know 12/27/21: Former Miss Mississippi passes away | MSU gears up for Liberty Bowl | Vicksburg policeman suspended after altercation with suspect

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you missed a few of the most important headlines and need to play catch up, no worries. WLBT has gathered some of the top stories from our website to get you up to speed.

1. Former Miss Mississippi passes away

Miss Mississippi 1984 passed away Thursday. (Special to WLBT)

Miss Mississippi 1984 Kathy Manning has died. Manning, who represented the University of Mississippi in the state competition, went on to be the second runner-up in the Miss America contest. She died Thursday morning in Collierville, Tenn. The cause of death is unknown.

2. Expectations high for 63rd Autozone Liberty Bowl

Texas Tech (6-6) will face Coach Mike Leach and Mississippi State (7-5) in the 63rd AutoZone Liberty Bowl on Dec. 28 in Memphis, TN. (AutoZone Liberty Bowl Twitter)

The teams for the 63rd annual Autozone Liberty Bowl game, Mississippi State and Texas Tech, are now in Memphis preparing for the big match-up. “We’re excited obviously and thankful for the hospitality here at the liberty bowl, really excited about our match-up with Mississippi State, a great challenge and stories, a lot of side stories and things like that,” said Keith Patterson, Texas Tech’s Defensive Coordinator. The Red Raiders practiced Sunday afternoon at Christian Brothers High School, MSU at Rhodes College, both excited to go before a full crowd at the historic Liberty Bowl Memorial Stadium.

3. Vicksburg police officer suspended with pay after alleged mishandling of suspect

A police officer allegedly uses force to pull down a suspect in Vicksburg.

A Vicksburg police officer is in hot water Sunday night after a video surfaced showing him allegedly slapping and pulling a man to the ground. While on the ground, the officer allegedly attempted to pick up the suspect and then put his knee in his back. The suspect, identified as John Dolley, did not appear to show resistance in the video. Bystanders are heard urging the officer, now identified as Eddie Colbert, to stop. Read the full story here.

