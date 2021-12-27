Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Miskelly Season of Giving
Jobs
Ask the Experts
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Advertisement

US steps up probe into Hyundai-Kia engine failures and fires

U.S. auto safety regulators have stepped up a series of investigations into multiple engine...
U.S. auto safety regulators have stepped up a series of investigations into multiple engine fires that have plagued Hyundai and Kia vehicles for more than six years.(CNN Newsource)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 27, 2021 at 8:02 AM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DETROIT (AP) — U.S. auto safety regulators have stepped up a series of investigations into multiple engine fires that have plagued Hyundai and Kia vehicles for more than six years.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration says a new engineering analysis investigation covers more than 3 million vehicles from the 2011 through 2016 model years.

The agency has 161 complaints of engine fires, some of which occurred in vehicles that already have been recalled.

Engine failures and fires have dogged the Korean automakers’ vehicles September of 2015 when it issued an engine failure recall.

Since then it has issued at least eight more recalls for a host of engine problems, according to NHTSA documents posted on its website Monday.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Miss Mississippi 1984 passed away Thursday.
Former Miss Mississippi passes away
Brittany Wilson, 32, was charged with first degree murder and armed criminal action in the...
Woman accused of killing boyfriend with sword on Christmas Eve
Police arrest Marcus Smith in connection with Dec. 26 shooting.
Suspect arrested after multiple people shot at party in Fayette
A police officer allegedly uses force to pull down a suspect in Vicksburg.
Vicksburg police officer suspended with pay after alleged mishandling of suspect
The current area where the work is planned.
Construction on $150M Jackson tech district slated to begin next year

Latest News

Edward O. Wilson, the pioneering Harvard biologist who argued for a new vision of human nature...
Edward O. Wilson, biologist known as ‘ant man,’ dead at 92
Warm, Muggy End To 2021
First Alert Forecast: warm, muggy & occasionally stormy to end 2021
Martha Earnhardt, the matriarch of one of NASCAR’s best-known families, has died.
Martha Earnhardt, matriarch of racing family, dies at 91
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: warm, muggy, occasionally stormy end to 2021