Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts
Advertisement

Two Moss Point men arrested after Christmas Eve kidnapping

Sheriff Mike Ezell said 40-year-old Preston Lynn Houston and 42-year-old Christopher Wayne...
Sheriff Mike Ezell said 40-year-old Preston Lynn Houston and 42-year-old Christopher Wayne Stevens took a man at gunpoint from his home on Bayou Cumbest Road in Moss Point around 1 a.m. Dec. 24.(Jackson County Sheriff's Office)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Dec. 27, 2021 at 2:50 PM CST|Updated: 16 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Two Moss Point men are in jail after they were arrested on kidnapping charges.

Sheriff Mike Ezell said 40-year-old Preston Lynn Houston and 42-year-old Christopher Wayne Stevens took a man at gunpoint from his home on Bayou Cumbest Road in Moss Point around 1 a.m. Dec. 24.

Houston and Stevens put the 50-year-old victim in the trunk of a Jeep Liberty and drove to another home in Moss Point, the sheriff said. There, the victim was beaten and then put into the trunk of another car, authorities said.

While at a red light in east Pascagoula, the victim managed to pull the trunk release and ran into the woods, going to a house for help.

The sheriff said the victim was also pistol-whipped and suffered from several injuries that required medical treatment.

Houston and Stevens are both held on $100,000 bonds each. However, Houston won’t be able to bond out because he was out on a felony bond posted Dec. 23 in Pike County.

The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

42-year-old man killed in Hinds County wreck
A line wraps around an urgent care clinic in Jackson as people wait to be tested for COVID-19.
Some turned away from Jackson urgent care clinic as hundreds show up for COVID-19 tests
Miss Mississippi 1984 passed away Thursday.
Former Miss Mississippi passes away
COVID-19 graphic
COVID-19 in Mississippi: Over 7K cases reported over long Christmas weekend
People wait in a long line to get tested for COVID-19 in Times Square, New York, Monday, Dec....
US officials recommend shorter COVID isolation, quarantine

Latest News

First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: warm, muggy Tuesday - isolated severe risk late; unsettled pattern ahead
SOURCE: WLBT
Leach continues to fight in court with Texas Tech over 2009 firing
Thieves hit auto shop that’s been in Jackson nearly three decades on Christmas morning
Thieves hit auto shop that’s been in Jackson nearly three decades on Christmas morning
WLBT News at 10 p.m. (12-27-21)
WLBT News at 10 p.m. (12-27-21)
Thieves hit auto shop that’s been in Jackson nearly three decades on Christmas morning
Thieves hit auto shop that’s been in Jackson nearly three decades on Christmas morning