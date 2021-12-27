Connect. Shop. Support Local.
Suspect arrested after multiple people shot at party in Fayette

Police arrest Marcus Smith in connection with Dec. 26 shooting.
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Dec. 26, 2021 at 6:52 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
FAYETTE, Miss. (WLBT) - One man has been arrested and other arrests are expected in connection with a shooting at an early morning party in Fayette.

Police say seven people were shot and taken to the hospital for treatment early Sunday morning.

Following an investigation, Fayette Police Department and Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office have arrested Marcus Smith, 18, in connection with the incident.

The party was held at a location on Community Drive. It was not known how many people were in attendance.

Victims’ conditions were unknown Sunday evening.

The investigation into the case is ongoing and other arrests are expected, Fayette authorities say.

