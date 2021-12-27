Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Parents charged with murder in death of 5-month-old Cincinnati boy

The boy died on Monday at Cincinnati Childen’s, police say.
Shakayla Sams and Donte Farrier
Shakayla Sams and Donte Farrier(Cincinnati Police Department)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Dec. 27, 2021 at 3:43 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Police arrested a man and woman on Monday in connection with the death of an infant in Cincinnati.

A CPD statement says officers found the 5-month-old boy unresponsive around 8:30 a.m. on Dec. 22 in the 2300 block of Sunnyhill Drive, located in the Villages at Roll Hill.

Previously | Infant found unresponsive at Villages of Roll Hill

EMS transported the boy to Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center.

The same day, police arrested Shakayla Sams and Donte Farrier, both 19, on child endangerment charges.

Sams and Farrier are the boy’s parents, according to our media partners at the Enquirer.

The boy died on Monday, police say.

Sams and Farrier now face murder charges in the boy’s death.

They are currently at the Hamilton County Justice Center on cash bonds totaling $500,000 each for the child endangerment charges.

Their next court date is Jan. 3.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

