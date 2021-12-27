Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts
Advertisement

One killed on train tracks in Ocean Springs

The accident happened before noon in the area between Bechtel Blvd. and Hickory Dr.
The accident happened before noon in the area between Bechtel Blvd. and Hickory Dr.(WLOX)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Dec. 27, 2021 at 12:36 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) - One person died Monday on the railroad tracks in Ocean Springs. The accident happened before noon in the area between Bechtel Blvd. and Hickory Dr.

Government St. in that area was blocked off to traffic during the initial investigation, but had reopened by 2:30pm.

WLOX News will update this story as we receive more information on the victim, and what lead to this tragic death.

Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Miss Mississippi 1984 passed away Thursday.
Former Miss Mississippi passes away
A police officer allegedly uses force to pull down a suspect in Vicksburg.
Vicksburg police officer suspended with pay after alleged mishandling of suspect
Brittany Wilson, 32, was charged with first degree murder and armed criminal action in the...
Woman accused of killing boyfriend with sword on Christmas Eve
Police arrest Marcus Smith in connection with Dec. 26 shooting.
Suspect arrested after multiple people shot at party in Fayette
A line wraps around an urgent care clinic in Jackson as people wait to be tested for COVID-19.
Some turned away from Jackson urgent care clinic as hundreds show up for COVID-19 tests

Latest News

U.S Capitol
Student loan borrowers left wondering whether forgiveness is still possible
COVID-19 graphic
COVID-19 in Mississippi: Over 7K cases reported over long Christmas weekend
Mississippi gas prices have fallen 1.1 cents per gallon in the past week, but are $1.02 a...
Gas prices down slightly
Private companies could manage some Mississippi state parks