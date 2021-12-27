One killed on train tracks in Ocean Springs

OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) - One person died Monday on the railroad tracks in Ocean Springs. The accident happened before noon in the area between Bechtel Blvd. and Hickory Dr.

Government St. in that area was blocked off to traffic during the initial investigation, but had reopened by 2:30pm.

WLOX News will update this story as we receive more information on the victim, and what lead to this tragic death.

Government St. in @OceanSpringsMS closed between Bechtel and Hickory while @OceanSpringsPD investigate death on RR tracks.@WLOX pic.twitter.com/uDirm81k5B — John Fitzhugh (@JFitzhughWLOX) December 27, 2021

