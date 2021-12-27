Connect. Shop. Support Local.
Longtime Democratic activist Dot Benford dies

(unsplash.com)
By Anthony Warren
Published: Dec. 26, 2021 at 7:28 PM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Dorothy Benford, a longtime political activist in Jackson, has passed away.

Benford was discovered in her home Sunday, according to Hinds County Coroner Sharon Grisham Stewart. She died from natural causes.

The Democratic Party activist ran for numerous offices during her lifetime and was the 2020 Democratic nominee for Mississippi’s 3rd Congressional District.

Previously, she ran for Mississippi Public Service Commission, losing in the Democratic runoff to then-City Councilman De’Keither Stamps.

“We lost a passionate fighter for the Democratic process,” Stamps said. “She will be missed.”

In 2007, Benford lost to Charles Stokes in the Democratic runoff to be the Hinds County tax assessor. The winner of the Democratic primary in Hinds County typically goes on to win the general election. She also had run for Jackson City Council and the District 2 Congressional post.

Former 90.1 FM radio host Malcolm Johnson said Benford “always... ran to make things better.”

“Ms. Benford and (I) had some hot rounds on the radio, whether we were on the same side or against one another. Then she would always call me after the program goes off and say, ‘young man, you did well, but remember to tone it down and you will be OK.”

Benford was 79 years old.

