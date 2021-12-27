Connect. Shop. Support Local.
Jasper Co. man killed in crash on Christmas, MHP says; 6,520 citations issued over holiday weekend

According to AAA, 48 million people are expected to be traveling by car this Thanksgiving. This...
According to AAA, 48 million people are expected to be traveling by car this Thanksgiving. This means lots of traffic, and plenty of state troopers and other law enforcement officers working to keep everyone safe.(WLOX)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Dec. 27, 2021 at 10:39 AM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Mississippi Highway Patrol has released the latest numbers from its Christmas Holiday Travel Enforcement Period.

From Thursday, December 23rd, at 6 a.m. to midnight on Sunday, December 26th, MHP issued 6,520 citations, made 146 arrests for impaired driving, and investigated 174 crashes.

In one of those crashes, a Jasper County man died around 6 a.m. Christmas morning.

State police say Darion Milsap, 24, of Vossburg died on Highway 503 after his vehicle lost control and hit a tree.

Milsap died on the scene.

Here’s how MHP’s 2021 enforcement period compares to 2020:

20212020
Citations - 6,520Citations - 5,397
Seatbelt and Child Restraint - 589Seatbelt and Child Restraint - 342
DUI’s - 146DUI’s - 130
Crashes - 174Crashes - 201
Fatal Crashes - 1Fatal Crashes - 3
Fatalities - 1Fatalities - 4
Motorist Assist - 96Motorist Assist - 77

