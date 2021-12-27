Connect. Shop. Support Local.
First Alert Forecast: watching risk for strong storms this week & possibly over the weekend

Unsettled weather expected over the coming days
By Peyton Garrison
Published: Dec. 27, 2021 at 4:16 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Our weather today has pretty much been a repeat of the past few days around here with it being breezy and warm. Temperatures will stay rather mild this evening and into tonight. Expect overnight lows to fall to the lower and middle 60s under mainly to partly cloudy skies. Besides a slight chance for a stray shower tonight, quiet conditions should continue through tomorrow morning.

Well above-average temperatures and breezy southerly winds are expected to be around on Tuesday along with the chance for some rain as a front stalls to the north. Scattered showers and potentially thunderstorms will be possible at times during the day tomorrow and into the overnight period. It wouldn’t hurt to have an umbrella nearby in case you need to dodge a downpour, but it won’t be raining all day. Expect highs tomorrow to reach the upper 70s and lower 80s.

A cold front is forecast to swing through the area on Wednesday which will bring an even better opportunity for showers and maybe strong storms. A Slight 2/5 Risk remains in place for central MS for this severe risk. Damaging winds looks to be our primary concern, but hail and a tornado cannot be ruled out. Chances for rain will be lower on Thursday and Friday, but some showers look possible as the same front lifts back to the north. Highs will stay in the 70s to near 80 degrees through the rest of the week and into the start of the weekend before a major cool down arrives. Models are suggesting another cold front will move in on Saturday. Strong to severe storms could also be possible with this system. Once this front passes through, much colder air will move in where lows could fall to the 20s into early Monday morning.

