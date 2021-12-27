First Alert Forecast: warm, muggy & occasionally stormy to end 2021

MONDAY: As some get back to work, post-Christmas holiday weekend, expect sun to mix in with more clouds through the start of the new week. A few patches of fog may greet you early on – as morning 60s, give way to highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s by the afternoon. A rogue shower or two can’t be ruled out, though most will remain dry. A few more shower chances emerge overnight Monday into Tuesday as lows fall back – again – to the lower to middle 60s.

Warm, muggy start to your last week of 2021 - expect this to be the common theme through the weekend ahead. A rogue shower can't be ruled out amid variably cloudy skies and a stiff SW breeze. Highs will top in the 70s to near 80°. #mswx @wlbt @Fox40News pic.twitter.com/nnKtZt1bPF — Patrick Ellis WLBT (@PatrickEllisWx) December 27, 2021

TUESDAY: Morning clouds will give way to sun breaks developing amid a deep southerly flow – pushing in warm, Gulf moisture into the region. Winds could get aggressive at times, gusting 30-35 mph at times. Widely spaced showers could also mingle in from time to time. Chances for rain will increase a bit into the overnight periods with lows in the middle to upper 60s.

EXTENDED RANGE: A risk for storms emerges through the afternoon and evening hours of Wednesday – a strong to severe storm is possible with strong winds, hail and a risk for spin-up tornadoes. We’ll remain warm – even behind this system – with highs staying in the middle to upper 70s, lows in the 60s. Our rain chances will be a bit more sparce, yet still present, through Thursday and Friday. Another strong storm risk will emerge late New Years Day into Sunday. Behind this system, a shock to the system, as winter looks to takes its place over the area for the first time since we turned seasons last week.

Patrick Ellis

WLBT/FOX 40 First Alert Meteorologist

Facebook, Twitter, Instagram: @PatrickEllisWx

