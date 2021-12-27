First Alert Forecast: Warm and Dry today, but Wednesday could bring us some strong to severe thunderstorms that we will have to watch!

Connect. Shop. Support Local.
Mostly cloudy to partly cloudy conditions persist over much of our area this afternoon. We could experience a spot showers tonight, but showers and a few strong to severe thunderstorms return for us Wednesday.(WLBT)
By Branden Walker
Published: Dec. 27, 2021 at 12:49 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Happy Monday, we’ve been pretty overcast most of the morning with a few breaks in the cloud cover. If the cloud cover continues, it will certainly help keep temperatures in the upper 70s and possibly halt them from reaching the low 80. Nevertheless, temperatures today for the Highs are in the upper 70s and low 80s for our southern counties. Very low chance for a rain shower moving into the Monday night hours.

Tuesday continues the warming trend with Highs in the upper 70s low 80s, but with a chance of rain at a 20% chance of showers. Partly Sunny to cloudy skies.

Wednesday, we are under a slight risk for severe thunderstorms where some of these storms could produce a spin up tornado. But the threat for them is low. We will see heavy rain at times and flooding for low lying areas can be possible. Wednesday we have a 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms with Highs in the upper 70s and Lows in the low 60s. Keeping eyes on the storms, we could see a few strong storms moving through.

Thursday, our rain chances decreases to a 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms. Temperatures on Thursday are in the upper 70s for Highs and low 60s for Lows

Friday on New Year’s Eve, Highs in the upper 70s with Lows in the mid-60s with a 30 % chance of rain moving through the area.

On New Year’s Day, we do see Highs hold in the upper 70s with Lows falling to the upper 40s. But we continue to hold a chance for rain at a 30 to 40% chance of showers.

Going into Sunday once our front passes through we see temperatures drop to upper 50s for the High and Low potentially in the 20s. We hold a 40% chance of rain

Thanks for watching WLBT first alert weather

