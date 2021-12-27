Connect. Shop. Support Local.
COVID-19 in Mississippi: Over 7K cases reported over long Christmas weekend

COVID-19 graphic
COVID-19 graphic((Source: WIS))
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Jul. 19, 2021 at 9:13 AM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 7,058 new cases and 5 new deaths over the long Christmas weekend, December 22 through December 26.

The number of presumed positive coronavirus cases in Mississippi is now at 532,560 since March 2020.

So far, 10,398 people have died from COVID-19 in Mississippi.

Click here to see the latest hospitalization numbers in the state.

Vaccines are available to all Mississippians 5 and older.

Click here for county-by-county totals.

The newest MSDH report shows 1,439,813 people are fully vaccinated and 3,277,830 doses have been administered in total.

On March 19, 2020, the first in-state death from the virus was reported of a man from Hancock County.

Mississippi Department of Health has a hotline open 7 days a week from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. for any coronavirus-related questions: 877-978-6453.

