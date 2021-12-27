Connect. Shop. Support Local.
COVID-19 in Mississippi: 2,698 cases, 22 new deaths reported Tuesday

COVID-19 graphic
COVID-19 graphic((Source: WIS))
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Jul. 19, 2021 at 9:13 AM CDT|Updated: Dec. 27, 2021 at 12:22 PM CST
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 2,698 new cases and 22 new deaths in one day.

The number of presumed positive coronavirus cases in Mississippi is now at 535,258 since March 2020.

So far, 10,420 people have died from COVID-19 in Mississippi.

Click here to see the latest hospitalization numbers in the state.

Vaccines are available to all Mississippians 5 and older.

Click here for county-by-county totals.

The newest MSDH report shows 1,439,813 people are fully vaccinated and 3,277,830 doses have been administered in total.

On March 19, 2020, the first in-state death from the virus was reported of a man from Hancock County.

Mississippi Department of Health has a hotline open 7 days a week from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. for any coronavirus-related questions: 877-978-6453.

