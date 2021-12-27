Boil water notice issued for Sheppard Road

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The City of Jackson Water/Sewer Utilities Division has issued a precautionary boil water advisory until further notice for Sheppard Road.

This advisory affects about 30 connections on the city’s drinking water system.

This notice does not mean that the water is unsafe, but it does mean that residents must take precaution and boil their water before use.

All customers are advised to boil their drinking water until adequate pressure is restored to the system.

Water should be brought to a rolling boil for one minute for the following: cooking or baking, making ice cubes, taking medication, brushing teeth, washing food, mixing baby formula or food, mixing juices or drinks feeding pets, washing dishes and all other consumption.

Residents will be notified immediately once the advisory is lifted.

