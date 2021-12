JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A 42-year-old man has died after an early morning single-vehicle wreck in Hinds County.

According to the Hinds County Sheriff’s Office, the crash occurred around 3 a.m. Monday on Tank Road in Terry.

Cedric Bingham, 42, was taken to Merit Health Hospital, where he passed away.

The cause of the wreck is currently unknown.

