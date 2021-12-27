26-year-old man shot to death in Marion County

MARION CO., Miss. (WLBT) - A Columbia man has died after a shooting in Marion County.

Marion County Sheriff Deputies say they found Chadrick Daniels, 26, unresponsive after a 9-1-1 call about a shooting in the Lampton community.

It happened around 11 a.m. on Arthur B. Johnson Drive on December 26.

Paramedics tried to revive Daniels, but to no avail, deputies say.

A tip then led investigators to a local hospital, where they found 22-year-old Anthony Poole, of Memphis, Tennessee, who they say was involved in the shooting.

Dectectives have yet to say what Poole’s involvement was.

Call Marion County Sheriff’s Office at (601) 736-5051 if you have any information about this incident.

