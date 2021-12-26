Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Miskelly Season of Giving
Jobs
Ask the Experts
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Advertisement

Warm Weekend Weather Continues

Records Are Still Possible Next Week
WLBT at 6p - VOD - clipped version
WLBT at 6p - VOD - clipped version
By Dave Roberts
Published: Dec. 25, 2021 at 6:58 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Warm weather continues with temperatures on this Christmas getting well into the 70s. Upper 70s and even some lower 80s are possible over the next few days, which could tie or set new records established during a similar long duration warm streak in 2015.

Showers will start to enter the picture Tuesday. There still aren’t any signs of much cooler weather in the immediate forecast, but a pattern shift is likely by next weekend. Highs will be in the upper 60s and lower 70s by then, which is still about ten degrees above normal or so. Average high for Christmas is 58 and the average low is 38. The breezy weather will start to subside Sunday, but with a little more sunshine, temperatures should have an easier time approaching 80 degrees after morning lows in the 60s. Showers are possible Tuesday, but more likely Tuesday night into Thursday, especially the farther north you get.

Rainfall could be anywhere from 1 to 3 inches for the upcoming week. There may be some thunderstorms in there as well, but the severe threat appears low right now. Showers may also be an issue New Year’s Eve and Day with daytime temperatures near 70 and nighttime temperatures in the 60s at midnight.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Related Content

WLBT at 6p - VOD - clipped version
WLBT at 6p - VOD - clipped version

Most Read

Body of man shot multiple times found at Grove Park in Jackson
Man arrested after allegedly trying to dig up grave in Meridian cemetery
Man arrested after allegedly trying to dig up grave in Meridian cemetery
Man taken to hospital after possible shooting in Jackson
Man transported to hospital after possible shooting in Jackson
Manhunt underway after man shoots at deputy in Canton
Authorities searching for man who shot at a Leflore County deputy
Mississippi Band of Choctaw Indians member pleads guilty to stabbing tribal member to death
Mississippi Band of Choctaw Indians member pleads guilty to stabbing tribal member to death

Latest News

WLBT at 5p - VOD - clipped version
Christmas Weekend Forecast
No rain in the forecast for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, but we are going to experience...
First Alert Forecast: Christmas Eve is here and upper 70s for Highs is the forecast with beautiful skies! Christmas Day also looking nice, but warmer!
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: Spring Break warmth for Christmas holiday weekend
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: near-record highs Christmas Day