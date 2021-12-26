Warm Weekend Weather Continues

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Warm weather continues with temperatures on this Christmas getting well into the 70s. Upper 70s and even some lower 80s are possible over the next few days, which could tie or set new records established during a similar long duration warm streak in 2015.

Showers will start to enter the picture Tuesday. There still aren’t any signs of much cooler weather in the immediate forecast, but a pattern shift is likely by next weekend. Highs will be in the upper 60s and lower 70s by then, which is still about ten degrees above normal or so. Average high for Christmas is 58 and the average low is 38. The breezy weather will start to subside Sunday, but with a little more sunshine, temperatures should have an easier time approaching 80 degrees after morning lows in the 60s. Showers are possible Tuesday, but more likely Tuesday night into Thursday, especially the farther north you get.

Rainfall could be anywhere from 1 to 3 inches for the upcoming week. There may be some thunderstorms in there as well, but the severe threat appears low right now. Showers may also be an issue New Year’s Eve and Day with daytime temperatures near 70 and nighttime temperatures in the 60s at midnight.

