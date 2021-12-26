Sandman Bedding seeks to find own niche as mattress maker
Dec. 26, 2021
BELDEN, Miss. (AP) — The founders of a Mississippi-based jeans company are trying their hand in the bedding and mattress industry.
Blue Delta Jeans co-founders Josh West and Nick Weaver are among the investors in Sandman Bedding, a maker of mattresses, mattress toppers and pillows.
The company is renovating a facility near Belden.
Operations are expected to start in January, and the company expects to employ 25 people within a few months.
Sandman Bedding will manufacture products for e-commerce and retail, and develop its direct-to-consumer mattress product under the Nest and Wild brand.
It also will design and manufacture sleep products for other brands.