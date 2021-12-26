Connect. Shop. Support Local.
Sandman Bedding seeks to find own niche as mattress maker

(KY3)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 26, 2021 at 9:30 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BELDEN, Miss. (AP) — The founders of a Mississippi-based jeans company are trying their hand in the bedding and mattress industry.

Blue Delta Jeans co-founders Josh West and Nick Weaver are among the investors in Sandman Bedding, a maker of mattresses, mattress toppers and pillows.

The company is renovating a facility near Belden.

Operations are expected to start in January, and the company expects to employ 25 people within a few months.

Sandman Bedding will manufacture products for e-commerce and retail, and develop its direct-to-consumer mattress product under the Nest and Wild brand.

It also will design and manufacture sleep products for other brands.

