First Alert Forecast: Overcast this morning, but we do see clouds break by afternoon. Highs expected to be in the upper 70s, low 80s for Highs

Cloudy conditions could continue for us into the afternoon, with Highs reaching the upper 70s....
Cloudy conditions could continue for us into the afternoon, with Highs reaching the upper 70s. Low 80s could be halted due to cloud cover. Another warm day none the less!(WLBT)
By Branden Walker
Published: Dec. 26, 2021 at 7:22 AM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Good Morning!

Our Sunday morning has started peacefully for us following Christmas Day. Overcast outside this morning, but we are expecting clouds to break by this afternoon. Highs today in the upper 70s, low 80s. Our Low is in the low 60s. It will be nice today with no rain!

Moving into the workweek, we continue with the warmer temperatures Mondays High is in the upper 70s low 80s with partly sunny skies. So another warm day on tap. Tuesday continues the warming trend with Highs in the upper 70s low 80s, but with a chance of rain at a 20 to 30% chance of showers. Partly Sunny to cloudy skies.

Wednesday and Thursday, our rain chances increase to a 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms. Keeping eyes on the storms, we could see a few strong storms moving through.

Friday on New Year’s Eve, Highs in the mid-70s with Lows in the low 60s with a 30 % chance of rain moving through the area.

On New Year’s Day, we do see Highs continue into the low 70s with Lows falling to the 50s. But we continue to hold a chance for rain at a 30 to 40% chance of showers.

Rain expected to move back in for us on Tuesday. Expecting upwards an 1in and a half of rain...
Rain expected to move back in for us on Tuesday. Expecting upwards an 1in and a half of rain combined through the next 7 days in some areas!(WLBT)

Thanks for watching WLBT first alert weather

