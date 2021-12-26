Connect. Shop. Support Local.
First Alert Forecast: mild weather to continue into work week as unsettled pattern arrives

Unsettled weather ahead this week
By Peyton Garrison
Published: Dec. 26, 2021 at 4:32 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The mild weather that has been around all afternoon long will carry into the overnight hours. Temperatures will gradually fall to the lower and middle 60s under mainly cloudy skies into early tomorrow morning.

Monday will be another day with well above average temperatures, which could possibly be record breaking. Highs tomorrow afternoon will range from the upper 70s and lower 80s under a mix of sun and clouds. There could be a rogue shower around tomorrow, but chances for rain will be fairly low. Shower chances could begin to creep up overnight Monday before an unsettled weather pattern arrives throughout the rest of the work week and into next weekend.

A series of cold fronts will give us multiple chances for showers and potentially storms over the coming days. One front will swing in on Wednesday and could pose a severe threat. A 2/5 Slight Risk is already in place across central MS for this risk. More specifics with timing and intensity will come closer to time. The front will likely stall out into Thursday and Friday allowing for more showers to be possible during this time. Models suggest another cold front will move in on Saturday and into Saturday night. We are also watching the potential for more strong storms with this system as well. Highs in the 70s will continue throughout the work week and into Saturday before cooler and more seasonal air sets in by Sunday.

Christmas Weekend Forecast