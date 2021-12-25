Shoppers crowd Jackson metro stores in last-minute gift-buying blitz

RIDGELAND, Miss. (WLBT) - Bargain hunters and procrastinators descended upon the Jackson metro Friday, braving crowds and bumper-to-bumper traffic to find that perfect gift.

“The lines have been out the door, even at Zales and Reeds, especially the jewelry stores. The lines are out the door; the registers are always full. You just have to be patient, patient and understanding,” said Shanekia Davis.

Northpark Mall managers said more than 17,000 people came through the doors Friday.

While that’s not as busy as Thursday, when 32,000 came to shop, it’s still enough to make it challenging for those clamoring for a deal.

The demand also means company officials expect to surpass 2019′s holiday traffic numbers.

A few shoppers told 3 On Your Side they couldn’t buy their gifts until Friday because of obligations they couldn’t avoid.

“[My dad] drives trucks, so he’s kind of like home sometimes, sometimes not, so we got to get stuff in like the last minute sometimes,” said Cameron Jackson. “That’s why we are out getting some good gifts for me and my brother.”

Davis said she only worked a half-day on Christmas Eve, so she set out to get a bargain on colognes and perfumes.

If she had to do it all over again, though, she’d rather not shop the day before.

“If you can prevent it, do sol, but if not, like I said, go out, get your gifts, put a smile on your loved one’s face, and whatever it takes to have a happy holiday,” Davis said.

