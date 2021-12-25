JPD needs help identifying suspect who broke into Medgar Evers Blvd. business
Published: Dec. 25, 2021 at 5:19 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson Police are searching for a man they say broke into a business in the 4000 block of Medgar Evers Blvd. earlier this month.
At least three individuals are believed to be involved in the incident.
The name of the business and information on the other two suspects was not known.
Anyone with information on this case is asked to call CrimeStoppers at *(601) 355-8477.
