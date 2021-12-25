Dozens participate in ‘Santa Chaser’ to kick off Christmas Eve

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - While many people were sleeping in if they had the day off today, a group of runners from the Greater Jackson metro area kicked off Christmas Eve by chasing Santa.

“We love to bring all the families out here and just kind of give everybody something to do like before they start their Christmas celebrations,” said Lesley Holleman.

Early on Christmas Eve, over 100 people from around Jackson put on their running shoes to kick off the holiday in a festive way.

Kids, teenagers, parents, and grandparents all dressed up as elves, the Grinch, reindeer, and more to chase Santa along part of the Natchez Trace Parkway in Ridgeland.

“Places that do these nice fun runs, even on a holiday like Christmas eve, it’s great!” said Jennifer Ballance. “You come ou; you get to hang out with your friends, you get coffee and sweets, you get to run after Santa. I mean what more could you ask for?”

While people think social runs are only for those who run on their own time - experienced runners say these events are what got them into running in the first place.

“The best way to get into running is to attend events like this because, as you can see, everybody’s gathered, having fun,” said Holleman. “It’s good way to make friends that run, and if you have friends that run, more than likely, you’re going to run yourself.”

Participants say that along with staying healthy, fun runs like this help them connect with their community.

“We have a lot of friends here, so it’s a nice community, especially if you come from overseas,” said Tobias Hacker. “You get here, you meet these people, and you just have fun. You go with the flow, you can take your speed, and the people really just join and just have a good time together.”

