Christmas Eve & Weekend Forecast

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - We reached 76 degrees today after a morning low of 49. The average high and low for this time of year is 58 and 38, so we are averaging almost 20 degrees above normal on the high temperature and about 10 degrees on the low. This warm weather will continue for at least another week. We may see highs near 80 Christmas Day, which is the record for the holiday, stretching back to 2015. Highs will stay in the middle and upper 70s through next week and overnight lows in the 60s. There are a few showers possible in the middle of next week and some thunderstorms could also develop toward New Year’s when the weather may turn a little cooler. Breezy weather will continue this weekend with a mixture of clouds and sunshine. Southwest winds at 15mph tonight and Christmas Day will gust to 30mph at times. Santa has some great weather in store for him tonight so now worries there. Sunrise Christmas Day is 7am and the sunset is 5:02pm.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.