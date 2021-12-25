Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Miskelly Season of Giving
Jobs
Ask the Experts
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Advertisement

After ‘inadvertently’ killing fishing partner on Christmas Eve, man arrested by NOPD

Juwaine Ashford, 21, was booked with negligent homicide after New Orleans police said he...
Juwaine Ashford, 21, was booked with negligent homicide after New Orleans police said he fatally shot a 22-year-old man 'inadvertently' on the way to a fishing hole.(Orleans Parish Sheriff's Office)
By Ken Daley
Published: Dec. 25, 2021 at 7:46 AM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A man whom New Orleans police say ‘inadvertently’ shot a fishing buddy in the chest, killing the man on Christmas Eve, was arrested on suspicion of negligent homicide.

Juwaine Ashford, 21, was booked into the Orleans Justice Center jail Friday night (Dec. 24), records show. Ashford was arrested in connection to the fatal shooting of a 22-year-old man who was wounded around 11 a.m. inside a car in New Orleans East, the NOPD said.

The identity of the victim has not been disclosed by authorities.

According to police, the two men were on their way to go fishing, and “while trying to move a firearm that was in the vehicle, Ashford inadvertently discharged the weapon and the bullet struck the victim.”

Police have not specified which man was driving when the gun was fired in the 6000 block of Bullard Avenue. But officers were summoned at 11:21 a.m., when the men arrived seeking emergency care at New Orleans East hospital.

The victim was pronounced dead at the hospital, and NOPD homicide investigators seized both the car and the weapon there. Ashford was booked into the parish jail just after 8 p.m.

Negligent homicide is defined as “the killing of a human being by criminal negligence.” Under Louisiana law, the crime is punishable by up to five years in state prison upon conviction.

Anyone with additional information on the shooting is asked to contact NOPD homicide detective Michael Haynes at (504) 658-5300 or Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Body of man shot multiple times found at Grove Park in Jackson
Man arrested after allegedly trying to dig up grave in Meridian cemetery
Man arrested after allegedly trying to dig up grave in Meridian cemetery
Man taken to hospital after possible shooting in Jackson
Man transported to hospital after possible shooting in Jackson
Manhunt underway after man shoots at deputy in Canton
Authorities searching for man who shot at a Leflore County deputy
Mississippi Band of Choctaw Indians member pleads guilty to stabbing tribal member to death
Mississippi Band of Choctaw Indians member pleads guilty to stabbing tribal member to death

Latest News

WLBT at 10p (December 24, 2021)
WLBT at 10p (December 24, 2021)
Manhunt underway after man shoots at deputy in Canton
Authorities searching for man who shot at a Leflore County deputy
Christmas miracle: single mother gets $1,500 tip
Christmas miracle: single mother receives $1,500 tip to buy gifts for her children
Dozens participate in ‘Santa Chaser’ to kick off Christmas Eve
Dozens participate in ‘Santa Chaser’ to kick off Christmas Eve