Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Miskelly Season of Giving
Jobs
Ask the Experts
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Advertisement

Tips to avoid debt from holiday spending

By Roslyn Anderson
Published: Dec. 23, 2021 at 8:51 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - November holiday spending has been on pace to break the records for retail shopping. Will this put you in the red when the bills come due next month?

Financial experts say you can avoid that if you stick to a budget and don’t be tempted to charge those gifts.

The clock is ticking for shoppers in search of those last minute presents. This holiday season the National Retail Federation reports that spending will be highest on record.

Shoppers are estimated to spend $834 to $859 billion dollars, up 11.5 percent over 2020.

If you’re headed to the store, financial adviser Ryder Taff suggests you avoid applying for store credit cards which have high interest and prioritize when using your credit card.

“Some people have mortgages and student loans and car payments as well,” said Taff. “It’s gonna be really important for those people to say, ‘Ok, I’m going to have the minimum on my mortgage and car payment so I can tackle the consumer debt which is more harmful to me, and I need to get that done faster.’”

If you have already charged more than you should, talk to the credit card company.

“They’re often willing to negotiate a payment plan on larger expenses,” said the financial planner. “They’re often willing to negotiate a lower interest rate and waive fees in exchange for maybe a fixed payment plan.”

That trip, hotel room, gas and more will add up if you have not saved or set a budget. But Taff says all is not lost.

“Wages are also rising and there are a lot of job opportunities coming up. So hopefully in the new year you will be able to negotiate a higher salary,” added Taff. “You’ll have higher income and more job opportunities to help you pay for these expensive holidays we’ve just had.”

Experts say don’t feel pressured to blow your budget just because the family is getting together this year.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Money
Over 1,500 Mississippi households to receive $1K this week from MDHS
A Rankin County man has been arrested and charged with felony shoplifting.
Man arrested for shoplifting at Lowe’s in Flowood
‘A very disturbing case’: Adams Co. man charged with 1,089 counts of possession of child porn
‘A very disturbing case’: Adams Co. man charged with 1,089 counts of possessing child porn
‘It went from 0 to 60′: 1 dead after deputy-involved shooting in Rankin County
‘It went from 0 to 60′: 1 dead after deputy-involved shooting in Rankin County
Calvin Williams
Man charged with shooting wife, sister in Yazoo City

Latest News

Mississippi Band of Choctaw Indians member pleads guilty to stabbing tribal member to death
Mississippi Band of Choctaw Indians member pleads guilty to stabbing tribal member to death
Tips to avoid debt from holiday spending
Tips to avoid debt from holiday spending
WLBT News at 6 p.m. (12-23-21)
WLBT News at 6 p.m. (12-23-21)
WLBT at 5p - VOD - clipped version
WLBT at 5p - VOD - clipped version