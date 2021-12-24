Thursday Night Weather Forecast

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Warm weather is returning as high temperatures today reached the upper 60s. Lows will fall into the 50s tonight with partly cloudy skies. Highs tomorrow will reach well into the 70s with sunshine. It will almost be 80 on Saturday with mostly sunny skies, which is the record high temperature for Christmas. Sunday and most of next week will be partly sunny with just a slight chance for showers. Temperatures may be a few degrees cooler as a result. There is a better chance for rain later next week and that will also coincide with a drop in temperatures to more reasonable levels as we bring in the new year. Average high this time of year is 58 and the average low is 38. South wind tonight at 5mph, increasing to 10 to 15mph with higher gusts by Christmas Eve. Sunrise is 7am and the sunset is 5:01pm.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.